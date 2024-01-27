Jade Cargill makes her WWE in-ring debut at the Royal Rumble

Jade Cargill made her WWE in-ring debut, coming out at #28 in the Royal Rumble to a huge ovation from the crowd.

Cargill’s first order of business was a face-to-face with Nia Jax as fans chanted “Holy shit” and then eliminated Nia Jax by lifting her up for a bodyslam and tossing her over the top rope as the Tropicana Field came unglued. Jax had previously eliminated several Superstars with ease.

Cargill also eliminated Becky Lynch and Naomi along the way and was in the final three, with Liv Morgan eliminating Cargill with an Oblivion to the floor from the apron.

The former AEW TBS champion has been signed to WWE for quite a few months and apart from a couple of backstage appearances, she has been training hard at the WWE Performance Center.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

