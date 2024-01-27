Hulk Hogan narrates the cold open of the 2024 Royal Rumble

The cold open for tonight’s Royal Rumble has been uploaded online and it is narrated by WWE Hall of Famer and local resident Hulk Hogan.

“This place is special. Spent most of my whole life around these parts,” Hogan said of St Petersburg as he explains what it takes to be Rumble ready.

The opening video features several WWE Superstars training as they prepare for the Royal Rumble along with footage of past Royal Rumble winners.

Hogan and WWE celebrated 40 years of Hulkamania this week.

Tonight… names will be made, tickets will be punched and legacies will begin. Allow @HulkHogan to explain what it takes to be ready. RUMBLE ready.#RoyalRumble streams live from @tropicanafield tonight at 8e/5p @peacock @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/XPQvBNNby7 — Triple H (@TripleH) January 27, 2024

