Hulk Hogan narrates the cold open of the 2024 Royal Rumble

Jan 27, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

The cold open for tonight’s Royal Rumble has been uploaded online and it is narrated by WWE Hall of Famer and local resident Hulk Hogan.

“This place is special. Spent most of my whole life around these parts,” Hogan said of St Petersburg as he explains what it takes to be Rumble ready.

The opening video features several WWE Superstars training as they prepare for the Royal Rumble along with footage of past Royal Rumble winners.

Hogan and WWE celebrated 40 years of Hulkamania this week.

