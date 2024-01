During last night’s edition of WWE Smackdown, Santos Escobar had a match against Carlito. A fight started outside the ring between members of the LWO and Legado Del Fantasma. Elektra Lopez, who was previously aligned with Escobar, made her return and knocked Zelina Vega off the ring apron. Escobar then pinned Carlito with a rollup.

