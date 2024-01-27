CMLL stars are coming to AEW

The stars of CMLL are coming to All Elite Wrestling.

During this week’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT, Excalibur checked in on commentary with special “BREAKING NEWS,” which was also shared via the company’s official X account on Friday evening.

The announcement was one of an announcement to come, as the company confirmed that CMLL stars Místico, Máscara Dorada, Hechicero and Volador Jr. are coming to the promotion in 2024.

The stars of @CMLL_OFICIAL are coming to AEW! Learn more about @CaristicoMX, Máscara Dorada 2.0, @_ReyHechicero and Volador Jr. tomorrow night on #AEWCollision! pic.twitter.com/bkaSsktBzY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2024

We're very excited for the stars of @CMLL_OFICIAL coming to @AEWonTV soon, the return of the iconic @caristicomx + debuting Mascara Dorada 2.0, @_reyhechicero + Volador Jr.! Thank you CMLL for the great collaboration! Thank you all watching #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama right now! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 27, 2024

