CM Punk trains with NXT stars ahead of his first WWE televised match in exactly 10 years

10 years ago to date on January 27, 2014, CM Punk wrestled his last televised match for WWE at the Royal Rumble.

Fast forward a decade, and CM Punk is back, returning for his first televised match exactly 10 years after his last one, in the same match, in the same premium live event.

To prepare for his match, CM Punk went to the WWE Performance Center and trained with Lexis King, Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, and Bron Breakker to get some of his timing back and share some knowledge with the future of this business.

“There’s a lot of emotions and there’s still a lot of ghosts I gotta get rid of,” Punk said in the vlog as he trained with the NXT stars.

“I think it’s going to be very cathartic on Saturday to kinda exercise those ghosts,” Punk added. “The last time this audience saw me – sick, hurt, disillusioned – and I made it such a big deal in my career about, you know, not so much winning the Royal Rumble, but main eventing WrestleMania that it took a life of its own that my 10 years away from WWE, realizing that it became a much bigger thing to other people than it was to me and to get the opportunity to come back here and revisit all these things…it’s a lot of emotions and I know it’s going to be amplified tenfold on Saturday.”

Punk said that when that red light comes on and his name comes up and Cult of Personality hits the speakers, he hopes everyone in the stadium knows the lyrics!

