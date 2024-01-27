Bayley wins the 2024 women’s Royal Rumble match

Bayley is going to WrestleMania as the leader of Damage CTRL won the women’s Royal Rumble match.

Bayley came out at #3 and lasted over an hour, setting a new Royal Rumble record with 1 hour 3 minutes and 3 seconds on the clock.

She had seven total eliminations and it was down to Jade Cargill, Liv Morgan, and herself in the final three. With all of them on the apron having gone over the top rope, Morgan took out Cargill with the Oblivion, eliminating her and then Bayley immediately kicked Morgan out.

WWE cameras panned to the last remaining women all sitting at ringside looking dejected as Bayley pointed to the WrestleMania sign and fireworks kicked off.

Bayley can now choose which title she is going after: either the Women’s World title currently held by Rhea Ripley or the WWE Women’s title held by fellow Damage CTRL member IYO SKY.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

