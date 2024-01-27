Allin says Flair believes he’s crazier than Mick Foley

Darby Allin says Ric Flair believes he’s crazier than Mick Foley:

“Ric Flair, a couple weeks ago, he came up to me and is like, ‘Darby, you need to slow down.’ I’m like, ‘Wait, what?’ ‘You’re crazier than Mick Foley.’ I’m like, ‘Getting advice from Ric Flair?’ What’s funny is, people don’t know how great I feel physically. I feel amazing, like nothing hurts.

DDP also, he’s like, ‘We have to put you in a lab. They have to test you out and see what’s going on because you’re not human.’ I feel amazing. I won’t stop doing it.

Sorry for anybody trying to give me advice, all the people out there telling me to slow down. I can’t and I won’t,”

[via Rock 106.1]

