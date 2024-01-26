WWE Stars Who Have A Side Interest In Horses

Welcome to the exciting world of WWE stars, where the action isn’t confined to the ring. Sure, we’re used to seeing them body-slamming and head-locking, but did you know some of these muscular marvels have a soft spot for… horses?

That’s right; let’s trot into the fascinating stable of WWE stars who have a side interest in horses. No horsing around, we promise!

WWE Wrestlers Who Love Horses

As we dug deeper, we found that while there are plenty of WWE stars engaged in various side businesses and passions, information specifically about their interest in horses is surprisingly scarce.

However, we did come across interesting tidbits about other business ventures they’re involved in. Let’s take a peek!

The Unexpected Equestrians

While no current information directly ties WWE stars to horseback riding or horse ownership, the connection between sports celebrities and equestrian interests is not uncommon.

Historically, athletes have found solace and thrill in the equestrian world. This might be due to the physical and mental discipline horse riding demands, which resonates with professional athletes like WWE stars.

Why Wrestlers Love Horse Racing

The love for horse racing among wrestlers may stem from the similar physical and mental preparations required in both sports. Wrestlers and jockeys alike need to be in top shape with quick reflexes. Moreover, both sports provide a thrilling sense of competition and excitement

Wrestlers Who Share Passion for Horse Racing (Or at least tried horseback riding)



Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan is a great wrestler who has won multiple titles and awards.

Now that he’s retired, he can frequently be spotted at the racecourse cheering on his favorite horses. Hogan is also renowned for his love of horse racing fashion, as he has been seen sporting costly hats and outfits at key races.

It’s amazing to see iconic wrestlers share their enthusiasm for horse racing with the rest of the globe.

Frank Miller

For 20 years, he lived the rock star lifestyle, traveling the United States and Europe, Asia, and Australia as professional wrestler Trailer Park Trash.

Miller got his wrestling moniker from Jerry ‘the King’ Lawler, a professional wrestler and WWE announcer.

Since retiring, the 52-year-old has launched a new profession as a racehorse trainer located at Churchill Downs, the site of the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

Miller subsequently went part-time and wrestled closer to home while raising his kid as a single parent before imitating his grandpa and obtaining a training license. He has coached 35 prize-winners totaling £665,000.

Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle is a well-known wrestler who also won an Olympic gold medal. His interest in horse racing, however, is less well-known than his triumphs in the ring.

Angle owns a few horses and attends major racetrack events, so don’t be shocked if you see him playing in Kentucky Derby betting games. He also appreciates horse racing betting and has experimented with horse breeding.

Mickie James

Who would have predicted that a small-town girl growing up on a horse farm would become a four-time WWE Women’s Champion?

Mickie James never put all of her eggs in one basket as she prepared for professions in sports entertainment, horse training, and business, but in October 2005, the future champion was allowed to leave the stables and join the squared circle.

Mickie James, wife, mother, equestrian, professional wrestler, and now country music singer, looks to be a multitalented woman.

Mickie grew up in Virginia, watching wrestling anytime it was on TV, and eventually became a WWE star. However, she grew up with horses and had a unique affinity with them.

James discovered Kyda Pro, a small wrestling school in Northern Virginia, and started training there in her late teens. She quickly moved on to Baltimore and then Louisville, where she set her sights on the WWE.

Sharing such a background, she has never forgotten what it is like to be among horses and continues to enjoy horseback riding despite being a WWE champion.

James showed horses locally until she was a teenager, when she developed an interest in wrestling. She grew up on a farm and is familiar with horses. She also adores horse racing. Despite this, she thinks horse racing is somewhat cruel to the animals.

Rick Boogs

Despite Boog’s grandiosity, he remains a man of the people. On his way to a charity event at a children’s hospital, he stopped by the gym for a brief pump and a random pose down challenge. He is a funny guy.

Not every video of Boogs has weightlifting. No, no. On sometimes, Boogs will go outside into nature. Here’s one case. Boogs riding a horse is as gorgeous as you’d expect.

In fact, he loves being outdoors hanging out with horses. It is a calm and relaxing place that he goes quite often for some peace of mind.

