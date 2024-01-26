WWE SmackDown Results 1/26/24

The road to WWE Royal Rumble 2024 winds down tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

WWE Friday Night SmackDown goes down this evening at 8/7c on FOX live from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s show is LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter defending against The Kabuki Warriors, Carmelo Hayes vs. Austin Theory, The Pride & The Final Testament go face-to-face, Carlito vs. Santos Escobar.

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Friday, January 26, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (1/26/2024)

The WWE Royal Rumble 2024 “go-home” episode of Friday Night SmackDown kicks off with footage of Kayden Carter & Katana Chance and The Kabuki Warriors arriving ahead of tonight’s title showdown. We also see Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso arriving. Footage is then shown of the conclusion of last week’s show.

Eladio Carrion Introduces Randy Orton

Eladio Carrion, the performer of the new RKO song that he performed on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” earlier this week, makes his way out from the back as we get our first shot inside the arena.

Michael Cole joins Corey Graves on commentary for this week’s show, filling in for the recently released Kevin Patrick. Carrion gets in the ring and says we have an amazing show tonight. He then introduces Randy Orton.

Randy Orton, AJ Styles & LA Knight Talk Royal Rumble

Orton gets on the mic and talks about the legendary Universal title reign of Roman Reigns being the reason for the lengthy success of The Bloodline in WWE. He talks about how he’s gonna put an end to that on Saturday night when he beats him for the title.

AJ Styles’ theme hits and out he comes. He tells Orton not to forget that it’s not just Reigns in that match. He says if Orton is overlooking him, he’s just one of many, and he’ll remind everyone why that’s a mistake this weekend.

LA Knight’s theme then hits and out comes “The Mega Star” talking trash to both Orton and Styles. He talks about how it’s interesting that he’s got a match against The Enforcer of The Bloodline just 24 hours before his title opportunity. He vows to beat him tonight.

As Knight heads to the back, Styles and Orton are left alone in the ring. “The Phenomenal One” blasts “The Apex Predator” with a Pele kick and leaves him laying to end the opening segment.

Carlito vs. Santos Escobar

The theme for Carlito hits and out he comes accompanied by the LWO duo of Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro. As he settles in the ring for our opening match of this week’s show, we shift gears and head into a pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Carlito in the ring awaiting the arrival of his opponent. The theme for Santos Escobar hits and out he comes with Angel and Humberto. They remain at ringside, as does the LWO. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

