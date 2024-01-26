WWE loses sponsor for the Royal Rumble event

In August of 2023, WWE announced a new partnership with Slim Jim that started at Summerslam. On January 25th 2024, WWE announced “The WWE & Slim Jim® Car Sweepstakes” but the official contest page from WWE’s website was pulled offline and says “You are not authorized to access this page.” It appears that the relationship is in jeopardy following the news that Vince McMahon has being accused of sex trafficking.

On Friday afternoon, Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following…

“Hearing rumblings that Slim Jim has notified WWE they are pulling their sponsorships from tomorrow’s Royal Rumble event. It is yet to be determined if they will remain partners in the future.”

Hearing rumblings that Slim Jim has notified WWE they are pulling their sponsorships from tomorrow’s Royal Rumble event. It is yet to be determined if they will remain partners in the future. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 26, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

