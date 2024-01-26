TNA Xplosion show returning weekly, Trailer for Cena’s new movie Ricky Stanicky released

– TNA announced the return of their weekly broadcast Xplosion which will first air exclusively on TNA+ before making its way to YouTube for free viewing.

The show will air weekly every Friday on TNA+, the TNA streaming service, and then the episode moves to YouTube on TNA’s channel every Tuesday.

The show originally launched in 2002 and was canceled in 2021.

– The trailer for John Cena’s new movie, Ricky Stanicky, has been released.

Directed by Peter Farrelly, the movie is an R-rated comedy about a childhood prank gone wrong and decades-long lie gone too far.

The synopsis for the movie reads, “When three childhood best friends pull a prank gone wrong, they invent the imaginary Ricky Stanicky to get them out of trouble! Twenty years after creating this ‘friend,’ Dean, JT, and Wes still use the nonexistent Ricky as a handy alibi for their immature behavior. When their spouses and partners get suspicious and demand to finally meet the fabled Mr. Stanicky, the guilty trio decide to hire washed-up actor and raunchy celebrity impersonator “Rock Hard” Rod (John Cena) to bring him to life. But when Rod takes his role of a lifetime too far, they begin to wish they’d never invented Ricky in the first place.

Joining Cena in this movie are Zac Efron, Jermaine Fowler, Andrew Santino, Lex Scott Davis, Anja Savcic, Jeff Ross with William H. Macy.

The film marks director Peter Farrelly’s highly anticipated return to the comedy genre after creating cult classics, There’s Something About Mary, Dumb and Dumber among others.

The movie comes out on March 7 on Prime Video.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

