NXT Battleground and Raw to take place back-to-back at Enmarket Arena in Savannah

WWE announced that the NXT Battleground premium live event will take place on Sunday, May 26 from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia, and will be followed by a live episode of Raw in the same place on Monday, May 27.

The Enmarket Arena is the location where AEW held this week’s episode of Dynamite and drew one of its lowest attendance ever with just over 2,000 fans. The arena holds 9,500 in a regular setting.

Pre-sale for combo and stand alone NXT Battleground and Raw tickets will start on Wednesday, January 31 at 10AM ET and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 2 at 10AM ET.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

