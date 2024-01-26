Booker T on Dana Brooke: “I think [she] had a multitude of chances to actually get over”

After Dana Brooke claimed that WWE did not believe in her potential here is what Booker T had to say in response to her. He said this on his Podcast named Hall of Fame.

“I think [she] had a multitude of chances to actually get over. I think it was more so — I don’t know. I think the fans really never got behind Dana Brooke. I thought Dana Brooke had a lot of chances to actually get over with the fans. That’s what I always talk about, as far as people looking for the company to write something for them, looking for the company to give them the ball and let them do this and win the title and all that kind of stuff.

I always thought, you make the company write for you by going out there and making the fans come out of their damn seats. That’s the way I think you get put in that position. I don’t think you just get put in that position because this person should have a turn, this person should have a turn, and this person should have a turn. It’s not like Pop Warner where everybody gets a trophy. It’s not like just because you’ve been around, you should be in a certain position. I think your work determines what position you achieve. That’s just me. I could be wrong, but that’s the way I’ve always looked at this business.”

