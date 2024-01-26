AEW hoping to sign Okada, Mercedes Mone update, and lack luster Collision ticket sales

– Regarding Kazuchika Okada and Mercedes Mone, the belief from AEW side is that both will be starting soon. If Okada signs, the likely arrival would be around Revolution in Greensboro. Mone was doing acting work but there is talk her debut will be played up extremely big and that announcement could be soon, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– AEW will hold Collision from the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana, this Saturday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 1,604 tickets, and there are 1,297 left.

It’s set up for 2,901. Here is the updated card for the show:

Steel cage elimination match: FTR & Daniel Garcia vs. The House of Black

AEW International title: Orange Cassidy defends against either Komander, Hijo del Vikingo, Kip Sabian, or The Butcher

Bryan Danielson vs. Yuji Nagata

Serena Deeb returns to in-ring action

Mariah May vs. Lady Frost

