Update on WWE Wrestlemania plans

Justin Burrasso of Sports Illustrated has issued a retraction to the report he put out yesterday stating Wrestlemania plans had shifted:

“I reported spoilers for Sports Illustrated yesterday regarding the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 40. I reported what was detailed to me by previously reliable sources.

It appears this was a deliberate attempt at misinformation, or misinformation that is being spread through WWE itself.

I apologize for the errors in yesterday’s report. When posting these reports, the entirety of the information needs to accurate.”

The reported matches from SI’s report:

* CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes

* The Rock vs Roman Reigns

* Gunther vs. Seth Rollins

