Sting and Darby Allin get tag title shot
A huge tag team title match is on the horizon in AEW.
This evening’s AEW Dynamite featured Sting and Darby Allin issuing a challenge to Ricky Starks and Big Bill, with Allin stating that he and Sting’s immaculate record has earned them the shot prior to The Icon hanging em up at Revolution later this year. After a moment of hesitation, Sting agreed.