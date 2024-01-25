Mustafa Ali vignette airs on TNA Impact, TKO’s statement on McMahon, Lesnar’s Rumble status

– A spokesperson for TKO Group Holdings has said in a statement:

“Mr. McMahon does not control TKO nor does he oversee the day-to-day operations of WWE. While this matter predates our TKO executive team’s tenure at the company, we take Ms. Grant’s horrific allegations very seriously and are addressing this matter internally.” (via Variety)

– Fightful Select reports that plans for Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble may have already changed, after his alleged involvement in the sex trafficking lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon by a former WWE employee.

– In September of 2023, multiple WWE superstars were released from the company following Endeavor’s acquisition including Mustafa Ali.

After announcing his NJPW debut earlier this month, Ali made his first TNA Wrestling appearance during the latest edition of Impact. In a vignette that aired, Ali hyped up “a change that would be immediate and ignited by the introduction of an X-Factor.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

