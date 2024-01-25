Logan Paul says WWE renewed his contract

Logan Paul announced in a video on Instagram that WWE has renewed his contract so he will be sticking around for a while longer.

Paul was training at the WWE Performance Center ahead of his match against Kevin Owens this Saturday at the Royal Rumble when he announced the news. This will be Paul’s first title defense since he won it at Crown Jewel against Rey Mysterio in November.

During an IG Live on Paul’s account, Kevin Owens stormed in while Paul was training and a huge brawl followed, with tons of people from NXT and the PC trying to restore order by separating the two.

WWE signed Paul for the first time two years ago and last year extended his deal for an additional year.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

