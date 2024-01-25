Janel Grant files lawsuit against McMahon, Laurinaitis, and WWE over sexual abuse and trafficking

Former WWE employee Janel Grant today filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court of Connecticut against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE where she claims she was abused and sexually exploited by McMahon while he was in charge of WWE.

In the lawsuit, Grant said that McMahon also “trafficked her” to other man in the company and in 2022, she was asked to sign an NDA along with a $3 million payout not to discuss anything about what happened and the relationship she had with McMahon.

Grant said that McMahon stopped making payments after the first $1 million payment, breaking the NDA.

The lawsuit includes screenshots of the dirty messages that Vince McMahon sent, the items she received from McMahon as gifts, and detailed encounters the two had together.

This is the story that started McMahon’s downfall in WWE in 2022 which ultimately led to his removal in the Summer of that year.

Grant is being represented by Robinson & Cole LLP and Holland Law Firm LLC.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

