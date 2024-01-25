Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shows up at company-wide meeting at WWE headquarters

WWE held a meeting for all employees at their new corporate headquarters after the news of the Netflix deal on Tuesday.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and WWE President Nick Khan addressed everyone and then had a surprise for all in the form of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Johnson, who on Tuesday was also announced as the newest member of the TKO Board of Directors, came out to a big ovation and delivered a speech in front of everyone.

Triple H posted a photo of himself, The Rock, Nick Khan, and all the employees in the background on social media, writing, “What a way to cap off a historic day. These are the people that make it all possible. The dedication, passion and work ethic of every single @WWE employee is inspiring and humbling.”

The Game promised that this was one of the “many highlights” of an unbelievable week ahead.

What a way to cap off a historic day. These are the people that make it all possible. The dedication, passion and work ethic of every single @WWE employee is inspiring and humbling. Just one of the many highlights of an unbelievable week (we’re only halfway through, by the… pic.twitter.com/UIL8c2NTQd — Triple H (@TripleH) January 24, 2024

