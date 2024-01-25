Attorney for Janel Grant issues statement on lawsuit against Vince McMahon

Ann Callis, a partner in the Holland Law Firm, who is one of Janel Grant’s attorneys, issued a statement following the filing of the lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE today.

“Today’s complaint seeks to hold accountable two WWE executives who sexually assaulted and trafficked Plaintiff Janel Grant, as well as the organization that facilitated or turned a blind eye to the abuse and then swept it under the rug,” Callis said.

“She is an incredibly private and courageous person who has suffered deeply at the hands of Mr. McMahon and Mr. Laurinaitis. Ms. Grant hopes that her lawsuit will prevent other women from being victimized,” she continued.

Callis, who was the first woman Chief Judge in Madison County, said that WWE was well aware of Mr. McMahon’s history of depraved behavior, and it’s time that they take responsibility for the misconduct of its leadership.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

