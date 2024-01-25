1/23/24 WWE NXT Viewership

NXT this week drew 642,000 viewers, down 41,000 viewers from the prior week and the least-watched episode since December 19, 2023. The show had a 0.19 rating in 18-49, the same as last week’s broadcast and placed #11 on the top 50 cable chart for the night.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

