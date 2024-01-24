WWE News and Notes

– PWInsider reports that Michael Cole will replace Kevin Patrick and call Smackdown on Friday alongside Corey Graves. Cole is scheduled to be in town anyway due to the Royal Rumble.

– AJ Styles (who debuted in WWE 8-years-ago today) has now had 874 matches in WWE, this is 66 more matches than he had during his entire run with TNA.

– GUNTHER is the favorite to win the Royal Rumble and then dethrone Seth Rollins on the first night of WrestleMania 40, according to Sports Illustrated.

– Here’s to wishing Cora Jade a speedy recovery….

They say that your darkest hour comes before your dawn. TTYL pic.twitter.com/mBTUz1edru — Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) January 23, 2024

