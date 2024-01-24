WWE News and Notes

Jan 24, 2024 - by staff

– PWInsider reports that Michael Cole will replace Kevin Patrick and call Smackdown on Friday alongside Corey Graves. Cole is scheduled to be in town anyway due to the Royal Rumble.

AJ Styles (who debuted in WWE 8-years-ago today) has now had 874 matches in WWE, this is 66 more matches than he had during his entire run with TNA.

GUNTHER is the favorite to win the Royal Rumble and then dethrone Seth Rollins on the first night of WrestleMania 40, according to Sports Illustrated.

– Here’s to wishing Cora Jade a speedy recovery….

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Haley J

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal