WWE files for new trademarks, Cody on The Rock possibly taking his Wrestlemania spot

– WWE has recently submitted trademark applications for “Angel Garza” and “Lucien Price.” These applications were filed on January 22 with The United States Patent and Trademark Office, specifically under the entertainment services classification.

Here is the description for all of the trademarks:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

– Cody Rhodes addresses The Rock potentially taking his WWE WrestleMania 40 spot.

The American Nightmare spoke about the Great One during a recent interview with ESPN. He says that despite all the chatter, he doesn’t consider Rocky to be in his way, but later adds that he could be naive to the situation and is being passed over. Regardless, Cody says he has nothing but respect for the former world champion.

I don’t consider him in my way. Maybe he is, and I’m being naive to it. Maybe he maybe he wants to get in, I don’t know. But I don’t consider him in my way. Again, The Rock is one of the main reasons we’re here today. Nothing but respect. But also at the same time, I have to have the respect for myself to know where I’d like to go.

We will learn more about Cody’s potential WrestleMania 40 plans after the Royal Rumble this Saturday.

