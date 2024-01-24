Velveteen Dream on allegations that he had inappropriate communication with a teenager

Patrick Clark (Velveteen Dream) Addresses Allegations That He Had Inappropriate Communication With a 16 and 17 Year Old …

Clark was asked about screenshots that allegedly show him having conversations with a 16 and 17-year-old in a Interview with Chris Van Vliet, Clark said, “No, those aren’t conversations that I’ve ever had with anybody. Minor or adult, legal, illegal, consensual or non-consensual. Those words, those, texts, those images that have been pushed out there on the internet — they’re all false.”

Clark then said that the accounts that were making the accusations were taken down and are “no longer accessible.”

Clark added, “On April 24, 2020, I put in my DM’s as The Velveteen Dream…when I was working for the WWE, my Twitter and my Instagram, the only 2 accounts I had, were strictly for The Velveteen Dream. I did speak to a Jacob Schmidt on Instagram. We actually had a phone conversation over Instagram. At no point in time did I ever type anything or say anything that should have or could have been misconstrued as an advance of any type.”

Van Vliet then said, “I guess there’s people who are gonna say, why are you trying to be friends with a 16-year-old?”

Clark said, “There’s been a lot of people that have said a lot of things. The one thing to be very clear about [is] it’s not a friendship. It’s a mentorship. I can only akin it to the big brother, little brother program. One, if I’m going to help anyone, I’m more inclined to help a male. I’m not a female biologically or I don’t identify as a female. I don’t understand what it takes to make money in the professional wrestling world as a woman.”

Van Vliet asked, “So this is a fan reaching out saying, I’d like to be a pro wrestler. Is that what this was?”

Clark responded, “That’s all it was. That’s all any of my contacts, outside of my close friends…if I’m speaking to you, 9 times out of 10, I’m in a capacity to help you in some sort of way. I tend to do things on my own. Part of growing out of my immaturity was learning that it takes a village, you can’t do things alone. Where I thought I was maturing was allowing people who I didn’t know to have communications with me [and] not realizing the spot I was in socially, culturally and a bit politically.”

Clark said the first allegation came from someone in Canada. He said that the clip of him asking “What school do you go to?” was not malicious. He said, “There’s nothing malicious about a question like that. When I ask someone what school they go to, it’s to help them pursue their next journey in wrestling. Professional wrestling is not like college sports. You can’t apply to a school to become a pro wrestler unless it’s a pro wrestling school.”

