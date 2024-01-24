Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes updates

– Seth Rollins provides update on his injury:

“Dodged a bullet the ACL is intact, the MCL will heal with time, I’m hoping to be back at full strength in around a month, [that’s] my kinda timeline. We’re gonna take it day-to-day, I’d like to be back in a month, I don’t wanna walk into WrestleMania & that be my first match in 2/3 months, that’s not gonna be good for me. I want be able to get back in there, test the wheels & make sure we’re in a good place so we’ll see how it goes.”

– Via Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated:

Potential bad news for Cody Rhodes’ chances of ‘Finishing His Story’ at WrestleMania 40. Multiple sources close to WWE Head of Creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque have indicated that Rhodes will not headline this year’s event, nor will he “finish his story” at WrestleMania.

