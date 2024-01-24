Rhodes and Punk segment on Raw draws over 1.9 million viewers

The Cody Rhodes and CM Punk segment on Monday Night Raw outdrew anything else on the three-hour broadcast, with their quarter hour starting at the bottom of the third hour doing 1,907,000 viewers according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.

It also had a solid 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demo and it beat the whole show in both viewership and demo rating overall as Raw did 1,686,000 viewers and 0.55 overall.

Since his return to WWE, Punk’s segments have been the most-watched on Monday Night Raw and even on that night he appeared on Smackdown on FOX several weeks ago. Punk has yet to wrestle a match on WWE television and his first one will be at the Royal Rumble this Saturday.

His two non-televised matches in New York’s Madison Square Garden and Inglewood’s Kia Forum led to two of the biggest attendance of the year at an arena for WWE.

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

