Dark Side of the Ring returning for season five with 10 episodes

Dark Side of the Ring will be returning for its fifth season, with the premiere episode airing on Tuesday, March 5.

Season five will have 10 episodes, with the subjects being Chris Adams, Sensational Sherri, Terry Gordy, Black Saturday, Chris Colt, Sandman, Earthquake, Harley Race, Buff Bagwell, and Brutus Beefcake.

Season four wrapped up in August 2023 with a Marty Jannetty episode. Other subjects in season four included Chris Candido and Tammy Sytch, Magnum TA, Eddie Graham and Mike Graham, Doink The Clown, Junkyard Dog, Adrian Adonis, Abdullah The Butcher, Bam Bam Bigelow, and Bash at the Beach 2000. The show averaged 181,000 viewers for its latest season.

And we’re back… Season 5 premieres March 5th on @vicetv with 10 all-new episodes. What episode are you looking

forward to the most? pic.twitter.com/09GhwTzdfw — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) January 24, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

