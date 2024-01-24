Cora Jade undergoes surgery to repair torn ACL

NXT star Cora Jade underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL this week.

Jade posted a photo from a hospital bed with her left leg in a brace, writing, “They say that your darkest hour comes before your dawn. TTYL.”

The 23-year-old suffered the injury while wrestling in the main event against Lyra Valkyria during an NXT non-televised live event in Date City, Florida on January 12.

Jade returned from a four-month absence last month but unfortunately her return was cut short. She’s expected to be out of action for the rest of the year.

