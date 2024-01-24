Booker T on Toni Storm’s character: “I like it, it’s different”

Booker T has praise for AEW superstar Toni Storm.

The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about Storm, who is AEW’s current women’s champoin, on the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast. He says that her character is different than anything he’s ever seen and gives her kudos for doing her best work.

I like it, it’s different. What I like about it, you could have all the hardcore matches you wanna have, you can have all the spots, jumping over the top rope. But there’s always a spot on the show for entertainment, and that’s what she’s doing right now. Toni Storm might be doing the best work, and she might be more over now than she’s ever been, and it’s not because any one of her matches. So young people out there that’s trying to figure this out, Toni Storm probably would tell you herself, ‘Why’d it take me so damn long to figure this out? Why’d it take me this long to figure it out?’ So yeah, I like it, and for me, it’s wrestling. Wresting is to be embellished, and being embellished to the point to where you can pretty much make it whatever you want it, as long as it’s good. Not just anything. Wrestling has come to be embellished these days about just doing something that’s off the wall, craziest stuff you ever want to see in your life. That’s not what I’m talking about. I’m talking about still making it fun and entertaining for me to watch as the wrestling fans.

