1/24/24 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Savannah, Georgia.

The AEW World Champion, Samoa Joe, makes his way to the ring. Joe says he is the undeniable and undisputed World Champion, and now all championship opportunities have to be earned. Joe says anybody who earns the right will also have the opportunity to have the worst night of their life, like Hook did last week. Hook interrupts and comes to the ring.

Hook says last week, Joe won and he lost, and then they shake hands. Hook pulls Joe in and says he doesn’t know when, but he will see him again. Joe says he is sure he will see Hook again, but for now he can go to the back of the line. Joe tells security to get rid of Hook and ducks out of the ring, but Hook lays all the security guys out as Joe looks on.

Joe joins the commentary team for the opening match.

Match #1 – Singles Match: Adam Page vs. Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes)

They shake hands and then smack each other in the face. They lock up and Page backs Penta into the ropes. They have a clean break and locks up again, and then Penta backs Page into the corner. They exchange chops, and then Penta delivers elbow strikes. Penta comes back with a thrust kick, but Page comes back with a kick to the face. Penta drops Page with a pair of Slingblades and comes off the ropes, but Page catches him and drops him with a fall-away slam. Page connects with a running Shooting Star Press and goes for the cover, but Penta kicks out. Page stomps Penta down in the corner and delivers a running kick to the face. Penta comes back with a low leg-drop and goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. They exchange chops in the corner and then exchange clotheslines and kicks to the face. They drop each other with flying clotheslines as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Page sends Penta to the outside and goes for a dive, but Penta rolls back into the ring and takes Page down with a dive of his own. Penta gets Page back into the ring and goes for a double stomp, but Page rolls out of the way and delivers a Death Valley Driver for a two count. Page clotheslines Penta a few times in the corner and follows with right hands. Page bites Penta’s face, but Penta comes back with a thrust kick. Penta follows with another thrust kick and slams Page down for a two count. Penta goes for the arm-breaker, but Page counters with a Liger Bomb for a two count. They exchange shots on the apron and Penta goes for Fear Factor, but Page counters and goes for Deadeye. Penta escapes back into the ring, but Page delivers a shot and goes for the Buckshot Lariat. Penta blocks it and delivers Made in Japan for a two count.

Page comes back and delivers Deadeye on the apron, and then takes Penta down with a moonsault. Page gets Penta back into the ring and goes for the Buckshot, but Lenta ducks under. Page drops him with a comeback lariat and then delivers the Buckshot for the pin fall.

Winner: Adam Page

-After the match, Page stares down Joe and tells him that he is taking the title from him.

Renee Paquette interviews Orange Cassidy. Cassidy says Roderick Strong can have his title match at Revolution, which is six weeks away. Cassidy says he is not going to wait that long to wrestle and says he told Tony Khan to put his friends and enemies in a match on Rampage, and the winner will face him for the title on Collision.

The Young Bucks are shown arriving to the arena. They are handed the rundown for tonight’s show, and then Alex Marvez asks them for an interview. They say morale if through the roof and they took care of the catering problem. They say they are here to make sure everything runs smoothly, and then Top Flight walk up. The Bucks ask them if they just got here, and Top Flight say they have been in the arena since 1 PM. The Bucks ask them why they aren’t in their gear and ask them for their credentials. Top Flight say The Bucks hired them, and The Bucks say they are just kidding and they actually like Top Flight.

Match #2 – Singles Match: Trent Beretta (w/Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy, and Rocky Romero) vs. Wardlow (w/Adam Cole, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Roderick Strong)

Wardlow knocks Beretta down with a shoulder tackle and drives his shoulder into him in the corner. Wardlow delivers a few shots, but Beretta comes back with a roll-up for a two count. Beretta delivers a few shots and low-bridges Wardlow to the outside. Beretta delivers a pair of dropkicks through the ropes and comes over the top rope, but Wardlow knocks him to the floor. Wardlow slams Beretta into the barricade as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Wardlow delivers a headbutt to Beretta. Wardlow goes for a lariat, but Beretta counters with a knee strike and sends Wardlow to the floor. Beretta dives onto Wardlow and grabs a chair. Beretta hits Wardlow with the chair behind the referee’s back, and then drops him with a half-and-half suplex in the ring. Beretta follows with a DDT and delivers a pile-driver for a two count. Beretta comes off the top for a cross-body, but Wardlow catches him and drops him with a power slam. Wardlow slams Beretta in the corner, and then delivers a jack-knife powerbomb for the pin fall.

Winner: Wardlow

-After the match, Wardlow goes after Beretta, but the rest of Best Friends get into the ring. The rest of the Undisputed Kingdom call Wardlow back.

The video package for tonight’s main event between Adam Copeland and Minoru Suzuki airs.

Renee interviews Deonna Purrazzo and Toni Storm, who is with Mariah May and Luther. Renee begins asking Purrazzo questions, but Storm interrupts. Storm says it is ridiculous that Purrazzo was body-shamed recently because there is so much more to shame her about. Storm says they have some history and it is ridiculous that Purrazzo thinks she get waltz in and get a title shot. Storm says all of her friends have been less talented than her, and even if Purrazzo is the best women’s technical wrestler in the world she will twist her if they get into the ring together.

Purrazzo says she came to AEW to win the title, not to make friends. Purrazzo says it just so happens that her ex-friend is the champion, but she has no problem earning a title shot. Purrazzo says she wants the Toni Storm who wrestled in dojos with her, not the version that Storm is today. Purrazzo tells Storm to dig down deep and find that version of herself, and tells her if she needs help to look at her ankle. Purrazzo shows that they have matching tattoos and says Storm doesn’t have her fooled.

Storm tells Purrazzo to take her little tattoo and blow it out of her bum-hole, and then they brawl on the stage. Purrazzo gets the better of Storm, and then Purrazzo knocks Luther down as May helps Storm run to the back. Purrazzo picks up the title and then throws it at Luther. Luther runs backstage with it as Purrazzo poses on the stage.

Jon Moxley cuts a promo. Moxley says The Blackpool Combat Club has won a lot of titles and a lot of matches, but they don’t spend time celebrating because there are always more challenges around the corner. Moxley says a lot of people come here and don’t know what “elite” means. Moxley says he will maim and pulverize anyone who can’t cut it in 2024, and that starts this Friday on Rampage. Moxley says he will do it every single time he is in the ring. It is announced that Moxley will take on Lee Moriarty this Friday.

Johnny TV and Taya Valkyrie cut a promo. Valkyrie re-introduces them to everyone, and then says Purrazzo is pissing her off by jumping to the front of the line. Valkyrie challenges Purrazzo to a match next week on Dynamite and says Purrazzo can get to the back of the line after.

Match #3 – Singles Match: Jeff Hardy (w/Matt Hardy) vs. Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana)

Strickland takes Hardy down and gets a quick roll-up for a two count. Strickland takes Hardy down with a side-headlock take down and gets another two count. Strickland applies another side-headlock, but Hardy comes back with a roll-up with a handful of tights for a one count. Strickland shoves Hardy into the corner, but hardy delivers right hands and sends Strickland across. Hardy goes for a splash, but Strickland dodges and delivers a back-breaker. Strickland works over Hardy’s arm, but Matt gets on the apron to distract Strickland. Hardy backs Strickland into the ropes and delivers a few shots. Hardy drops Strickland with a shoulder tackle and splashes onto Strickland’s back. Hardy delivers a dropkick, but Strickland comes back with a pump kick. Hardy drops Strickland with a side-Russian leg-sweep and connects with a leg drop. Hardy gets Strickland into another roll-up for a two count.

Hardy charges at Strickland in the corner, but Strickland puts him on the apron and gets him in the ropes. Strickland kicks Hardy in the face and drops him with a neck-breaker on the floor. Strickland sets Hardy in a chair and delivers right hands. Strickland runs the apron, but Hardy trips him up and beats him against the barricade. Hardy uses the ring steps to leap onto Strickland, and they fall into the crowd as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Strickland puts Hardy up top. Strickland climbs, but Hardy delivers a few shots and drops him with a headbutt. Strickland comes back and knocks Hardy onto the top turnbuckle. Strickland delivers a few shots, but Hardy sends him down with elbow strikes. Hardy drops Strickland with a corkscrew off the top, and then they exchange shots. Hardy kicks Strickland in the face and clubs him in the back. Hardy kicks Strickland in the midsection and goes for the Twist of Fate, but Strickland blocks it. Hardy delivers another shot and follows with a Manhattan Drop and a double leg drop. Hardy follows with an elbow drop and goes for the cover, but Strickland kicks out. Strickland sends Hardy into the corner and knocks him to the apron. Strickland slams Hardy into the ring post and brings him to the ring steps. Hardy fights back and delivers the Twist of Fate on top of the steps.

Hardy gets Strickland back into the ring and goes for the Swanton Bomb, but Strickland rolls out of the way. Strickland delivers the House Call and goes for the cover, but Hardy kicks out at two. Strickland goes for the Twist of Fate, but Hardy counters with a back-slide for a tw count. Hardy gets an inside cradle for another two count, and then delivers a series of jaw-breakers. Strickland comes back with a flatliner and follows with a delayed vertical suplex. Strickland delivers the Swerve Stomp and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Swerve Strickland

Renee interviews Adam Page, but Strickland interrupts. Strickland says they are both undefeated in 2024 and Strickland asks Page who the last guy to beat him was. Page says it is a new year and he would beat Strickland this time around. Renee says they will be in Dealer’s Choice matches next week where they get to pick each other’s opponent.

Match #4 – Singles Match: Red Velvet vs. Thunder Rosa

Rose takes Velvet down and rolls her around the ring. They get into the ropes and have a clean break. Velvet comes back with a few quick strikes, but they exchange arm-drags. Rosa trips Velvet into the corner and charges, but Velvet gets Rosa on the apron. Rosa comes back with a few chops, but Velvet slams her face-first into the turnbuckle. Velvet takes Rosa down on the outside and chops her against the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Rosa delivers a few shots in the ring. Rosa clotheslines Velvet in the corner and follows with double knees to the face. Rosa delivers a dropkick against the bottom rope and follows with a Northern Lights suplex for a two count. Velvet comes back with a few body shots and then delivers a double stomp to the midsection. Velvet delivers double knees to the back of Rosa’s head and goes for a bulldog, but Rosa shoves her off and picks her up. Velvet counters with elbow strikes, but Rosa kicks her in the midsection. Rosa delivers a few shots and follows with a shotgun dropkick. Rosa delivers the Tijuana Bomb and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Thunder Rosa

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage:

-#1 Contender’s (AEW International Championship) Freshly Squeezed Four-Way Match: El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Kip Sabian vs. Komander vs. The Butcher

-Anna Jay vs. Ruby Soho

-Christopher Daniels vs. Konosuke Takshita

-Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty

Announced for this Saturday’s Collision:

-AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Four-Way Winner

-Trios Tag Team Elimination Steel Cage Match: Daniel Garcia and FTR vs. The House of Black

-Bryan Danielson vs. Yuji Nagata

-Mariah May vs. Lady Frost

-Serena Deeb in action

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-Dealer’s Choice Match: Adam Page vs. an opponent of Swerve Stickland’s choosing

-Dealer’s Choice Match: Swerve Strickland vs. an opponent of Adam Page’s choosing

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie

Tony Schiavone introduces Darby Allin and Sting. Allin says he was watching back in 2015 when Sting suffered a neck injury and thought his career was over. Allin says he heard Sting was coming to AEW and wondered why since he was told he couldn’t wrestle anymore, but then went to his home in Texas and got in the ring with him. Allin says he told Sting he still had it, and now they are 27-0 and should be number one in the tag team rankings when they come out. Allin says they would be dumb not to take a match with Big Bill and Ricky Starks, and then tells Sting he still has it. Allin asks Sting if he wants to end his career an an AEW World Tag Team Champion. The crowd chants for Sting, and then Sting says he is all in. Sting and Allin hug and then leave the ring.

Bill and Starks are backstage. Bill thanks Allin and Sting for finally having the respect to address them by name. Bill says they accept Allin and Sting’s challenge and Starks says it is fitting that Sting started his comeback in a tag team match against Starks and that Starks and his new partner will be the end of Sting before he even gets to Revolution.

Match #5 – AEW World Trios Championship Match: Daddy Ass Billy Gunn The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) (c) (w/Austin Gunn, Jay White, and Colten Gunn) vs. Mogul Embassy (Bishop Kaun, Brian Cage, and Toa Liona) (w/Prince Nana)

Caster and Cage start the match with a lock up. Cage backs Caster into the corner and drives his shoulder into his midsection a few times. Caster comes back with a dropkick and an arm-drag, and then Bowens tags in. Bowens delivers a few chops to Cage and follows with right hands and elbow strikes. Bowens drops Cage down, but Cage tosses him into the corner and follows with a clothesline. Liona tags in and drives his shoulder into Bowens as Kaun tags in. Kaun stomps Bowens down as Cage tags back in and does the same. Bowens comes back with shots to all of them, and then kicks Cage in the face. Bowens delivers an enzuigiri to Cage’s injured arm, but Liona and Kaun pull Gunn and Caster to the floor. Kaun sends Bowens to the corner and Nana grabs his ankle. Bowens get sent to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cage works over Bowens in the corner, but Bowens comes back with a kick to the face. Liona tags in, but Bowens delivers an elbow strike. Kaun knocks Caster to the floor, but Bowens takes him down and tags in Gunn. Gunn delivers shots to Kaun and sends him to the floor. Gunn goes for the Famouser on Cage, but Liona takes him down. Bowens comes back in with shots and a thrust kick to Liona. Cage slams Bowens down, but Caster delivers a few back hands to Cage and slams him down. Kaun dropkicks Caster and slams Gunn down for a two count. Nana grabs a chair and puts it in the ring. Kaun grabs it as Nana distracts the referee. Jay White runs out and takes the chair, and then Gunn slams Kaun down. The Gunns come out and powerbomb Nana through the ring announcer’s table.

Bowens drops Cage with a Famouser, and then The Acclaimed drop Liona with a 3D. Gunn drops Kaun with the Famouser, Bowens deliver the Arrival, and Caster follows with the Mic Drop for the pin fall.

Winners and still AEW World Trios Champions: Daddy Ass Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed

A video package for Serena Deeb airs.

Match #6 – Singles Match: Adam Copeland vs. Minoru Suzuki

They exchange elbow strikes immediately and Suzuki gains the advantage. Copeland comes back and they exchange chops, and then Suzuki knocks Copeland down again. Copeland counters a pile-driver with a back-body drop, but Suzuki goes for an arm-bar in the ropes. Copeland counters with elbow strikes and kicks Suzuki in the face. Copeland goes for a Spear through the ropes, but Suzuki counters with a knee strike and pulls Copeland to the floor. Copeland backs Suzuki through the barricade, but they exchange shots back to ringside. They continue to brawl until the referee makes it to the nine count, and then they both get back into the ring. They exchange elbow strikes as they get to their feet. They slap each other across the face and knock each other back down. They get back to their feet and exchange more shots, and Suzuki gains the advantage with open-hand strikes.

Suzuki goes for an arm-bar, but Copeland counters with an impaler DDT. Copeland goes for a Spear, but Suzuki counters and locks in a Fujiwara arm-bar. Copeland gets free and pulls himself to his feet as a turnbuckle pad comes off. Copeland delivers a Spear and goes for the cover, but Suzuki kicks out. Suzuki applies a rear choke on Copeland, but Copeland gets to his feet and sends him into the exposed turnbuckle. Copeland delivers a Killswitch and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Adam Copeland

-After the match, Christian Cage was shown watching backstage, and then Copeland asks for a microphone. Copeland says he has never been hit that hard in his life and then says he respects Suzuki. Copeland extends his hand for a handshake, but Suzuki walks away and leaves the ring. Copeland says he would have been disappointed if Suzuki had shaken his hand. Copeland says that was a war that Cage knows nothing about and tells Cage that he is still coming for him as the show comes to a close.

