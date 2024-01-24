1/22/24 WWE Raw Viewership

Monday Night Raw, facing no competition from football, drew 1,685,000 viewers this week, up 267,000 viewers from the prior week.

Raw started with 1,706,000 viewers in the first hour, then rose slightly to 1,721,000 viewers in the second hour, before dropping to 1,630,000 viewers in the third and final hour.

Raw was #1, #2, and #3 in the top 50 cable chart in the 18-49 demo, with 0.58, 0.55, and 0.51 ratings respectively for an average of 0.55, up 0.10 from last week. Raw was the #1 show on all of television last night, beating everything on network television as well.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

