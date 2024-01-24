1/20/24 AEW Collision Viewership

Collision on Saturday night drew 441,000 viewers, up 41,000 viewers despite competition from the NFL on ESPN and ABC. It was the best number in a month so far for the show and had a 0.12 rating in 18-49, up 0.02 from the prior week, placing #17 on the top 50 cable chart for the night.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

