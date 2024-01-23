WWE NXT Matches For Next Week

The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT has started to take shape.

On Tuesday night, WWE announced three big matches for next week’s Vengeance Day 2024 “go-home” episode of NXT on USA.

Scheduled for the show next Tuesday night at 8/7c on USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. is Noam Dar vs. Von Wagner for the NXT Heritage Cup, Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. LWO in the Dusty Classic Semifinals, as well as Lola Vice vs. Elektra Lopez.

Make sure to join us here every Tuesday night for live WWE NXT results coverage.

