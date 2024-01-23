Why Canadian MMA Stars Are Missing Out on the Trend of Gambling Advertising

As the popularity of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) continues to grow all over the world, fans find themselves more and more captivated by the professionalism and bravery of these athletes. The best fighters not only command respect within the confines of the cage but also exert a significant impact in the broader public sphere. For example, the most devoted supporters of these pro athletes are willing to buy any product or item – whether it’s clothing, food, or a car – advertised by their favorite sports stars.

This is one of the main reasons why in recent years a growing interest has been observed from the biggest companies, including iGaming operators to seek partnerships with MMA athletes. These companies aim to feature the world’s most popular fighters in their commercials or sponsor them to raise awareness of their products and services.



The Popularity of Online Gambling Continues to Grow in Canada

Online gambling in Canada – just like in many other countries – is experiencing an uprise in popularity. According to estimations, the market is expected to reach the highest revenue ever, over 4 billion US dollars in 2024.

Each year numerous new online gambling sites appear on the market, offering a variety of gambling options for Canadian players. These most popular gambling options include table games, slots, poker, live dealer games, sports betting, lotto, and many other exciting games.



The Best Gambling Sites in Canada

In Canada, many great gambling platforms are operating. The best sites not only come with a user-friendly interface but also offer safe payment options, attractive bonuses, and promotions for their users. Besides, most of these online gambling sites feature a wide variety of games and sports betting options.

The majority of gambling operators give huge importance to the privacy and security of their players. Thus, most safe online gambling sites in Canada have modern security features and hold a license issued by a reputable gambling regulator, such as the United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC), the Curaçao Gaming Authority, or the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA).

Moreover, according to an online gambling CA guide, these sites often use Responsible Gambling Features (RGFs) to encourage responsible gambling behavior and reduce any possible harm to their users. For instance, gambling operators can limit the amounts players can deposit to their site or use for betting over a certain period.

The Collaboration Between MMA Athletes and Gambling Companies

In the last decade, a new trend has unfolded around the globe. Gambling operators started to reach out to numerous sports stars to become ambassadors for their online gambling platforms. As a result, several gambling operators have successfully formed partnerships with professional athletes, including MMA stars.

These partnerships often involved the appearance of the best MMA fighters in various commercials, social media posts, and other marketing materials. For example, both Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping had a long-standing partnership with some of the most popular online poker sites.

Tim Barnett is another famous MMA athlete who has accepted sponsorship from a well-known gambling company. According to the contract Barnett had signed, he had to appear wearing the casino operator’s logo on his apparel for each fight.

Three other fighters, namely Charles Oliveira, Brandon Moreno, and Alex Pereira promoted a crypto casino as part of a UFC deal.

Canadian Athletes Sponsored by Gambling Operators

Canadian athletes have also been featured in recent promotions for certain online sports betting websites. Some of the most known sportsmen appearing in these ads are the two NHL stars Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid, and former ice hockey player Wayne Gretzky.

However, when it comes to Canadian MMA fighters, none of these professional athletes are sponsored individually by the biggest names in the gambling industry. And chances are that soon, the top CA online gambling sites won’t even be able to establish new partnerships with these sports stars due to the changing regulations in the country.

Athletes Can No Longer Promote Online Gambling in Ontario

At the end of August 2023, one Canadian province announced that they are ready to introduce a new regulation that will affect the legal landscape of online gambling advertising.

From 28th February 2024, Ontario doesn’t allow certain individuals, such as celebrities, pro athletes, and social media influencers to promote online gambling in commercials. These persons can appear in advertising and marketing content only if they are advocating responsible gambling practices.

The changes were proposed by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) after conducting consultations with the public and experts. AGCO believes that banning online gambling advertisements featuring the above-mentioned individuals is essential to protect children and youth from potential harm. This is because athletes and influencers very often act as role models for the youth which also means that children might feel encouraged to engage in gambling activities seeing these commercials.

A Never-Ending Debate Over the New Regulation

Most citizens and political parties, including the Ontario New Democratic Party, welcomed the new regulation in the province.

Bruce Kidd who works as a professor emeritus of sports and public policy at the University of Toronto said that he is glad Ontario made this important step to close out celebrities and athletes from these types of commercials. He also hopes that soon a country-wide ban will be placed on the advertising and marketing of online gambling.

On the other hand, the main actors in the online gambling industry are against the new rules going into effect in February as they can cause huge losses in revenue.

Conclusion

In recent years many professional athletes have been sponsored by online gambling sites, and Canadian sports stars are no exception from this trend. However, Canadian MMA athletes don’t seem to be motivated enough to form individual partnerships with any of these gambling companies.

Besides, the legal landscape of online gambling advertising is currently undergoing some serious changes in Canada. Thus, most likely, gambling operators will have even fewer opportunities in the future to sign a deal with Canadian athletes.

