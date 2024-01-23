The Rock rings the opening bell at NYSE with TKO executives

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson along with Vince McMahon, Ari Emanuel, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Nick Khan, and other TKO executives, rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange this morning.

It was a big day for TKO today after announcing that Johnson has joined the Board of Directors and that Raw would be moving to Netflix come January 2025.

Johnson and Ari Emanuel did several media interviews following the opening bell and Wall Street has so far been very receptive to the news, with TKO stocks up around 15% at time of this writing.

On CNBC, Johnson said that Endeavor and TKO CEO Ari Emanuel could have found a million reasons not to hand over the rights of The Rock to him, but he found one reason to say yes and he owes that name for everything in his career. Emanuel said that Johnson definitely earned the right to own his name and believes that The Rock belongs solely to Dwayne Johnson.

