Shotzi hopes to enter the Royal Rumble as entry number one

Shotzi has some big aspirations for the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble.

The company star spoke about the upcoming matchup with Jim Varsallone from the Miami Herald. Shotzi tells the publication that she hopes to enter the annual elimination matchup at #1, adding that she hopes to prove herself to the WWE Universe by becoming the longest surviving competitor to win the match.

Number one! Number one. I want to be the longest surviving and win it that way. I am a workhorse and I want to prove myself. The best way to prove yourself is to come in number one and still win. I want to be there the longest. I don’t want any shortcuts. I want to work for my win.

Shotzi later states that she will sporting new entrance gear for the Rumble, revealing that her husband was the one who designed it.

Of course, I have some new gear for the Rumble and a new entrance jacket. That is a must. My husband does a lot of my entrance jackets. Whatever you see me wearing for the Rumble, he designed it.

