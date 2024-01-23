Netflix has an opt out clause in WWE deal, The Rock asked about facing Roman Reigns

– The agreement between WWE and Netflix has an initial 10 year term for an aggregate rights fee in excess of $5 Billion with an option for Netflix to extend for an additional 10 years and to opt out after the initial 5 years. (Source — TKO SEC filing)

– The Rock says “there’s a chance ‘ he’ll face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

– Dave Meltzer via Wrestling Observer Radio…

“He (The Rock) has not signed as of today for WrestleMania. It is absolutely in play, it is not a done deal. He wants to do WrestleMania this year.

There are forces that are interested in how much value he could bring to Saudi Arabia. He would rather do WrestleMania as it stands now. There’s balls in play, nothing is 100%.

There are people who would like to convince him if they can make a tons of extra money from Saudi Arabia, to do it there. And we don’t know the answers, it’s all in the process of being worked out right now.

But he is absolutely looking at doing a match with Roman Reigns, he is absolutely looking at doing it at WrestleMania, it’s not signed.

