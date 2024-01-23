Former WCW wrestler Ice Train passes away

Sad to hear of the passing of WCW Wrestler, “Ice Train” Harold Hogue as shared by his close friend Diamond Dallas Page..

“It was so Sad to hear, that one of my closest brothers is gone. Harold Houge aka H aka Ice Train aka Smooth was a warrior and one of the kindest people I’ve ever known. Our 30 year relationship was filled with laughter & brotherhood. We were always there for each other. Our families are one family. One of my fondest memories was the Christmas the two of us headed into the inner city to help many of the less fortunate families have a better Christmas. As you can see we got on our favorite Christmas outfits and headed out to spread some cheer. I’ve also included one my favorite pictures of H & my mom Sylvia at Payge’s & my wedding. I will put up a tribute video up later next week. I just don’t have the strength to do it yet.”

I just heard the devastating news that our longtime friend and Wrestling Superstar Harold Houge aka Ice Train passed away. I couldn’t believe my eyes when I read this and immediately called @RealDDP

and he confirmed what I was seeing was in fact real. This really hits home as he… pic.twitter.com/OVSCA65eu3 — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) January 23, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

