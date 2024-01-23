Dusty Classic Updates: First Finalists Set, Second Coming Next Week

The Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic is moving right along.

As we head into WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024, the finals are starting to take shape for the latest annual Dusty Classic tournament.

On this week’s episode of NXT on USA, the “Wolf Dogs” duo of Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin defeated Axiom and Tyler Bate to become the first team to advance to the finals.

The final semifinal bout in the tourney will take place on next week’s show, as Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes take on the LWO duo of Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde, with the winning team advancing to Vengeance Day to square off against Breakker and Corbin in the finals.

