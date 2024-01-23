Ava Raine Named Youngest G.M. In WWE As New NXT G.M.
Two familiar faces had a “productive meeting” with the boss-man of WWE NXT on Tuesday night.
During this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, pro wrestling legend William Regal made his television return to the brand.
Regal, the former longtime NXT General Manager, emerged from Shawn Michaels’ locker room along with Ava Raine in a backstage segment on the show where he announced Ava Raine has been named the youngest G.M. in WWE as the new NXT G.M.
Check out the segment via the video embedded below courtesy of the official WWE NXT X account.
Welcome back, @RealKingRegal!!!
You have some big shoes to fill @avawwe_ #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/OLQt0DsY5F
— WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2024
What this tells me is that WWE was not impressed with her in-ring ability but won’t release her due to her being The Rock’s kid. But that’s just my opinion.
Of course, I saw her wrestling and she needs improvement. A way of covering her below par ring work is by putting her as G.M while she trains until she is decent to be presentable in the ring.
Even if she isn’t good they won’t dare fire her because she is the daughter of one of the most famous people in the world today.