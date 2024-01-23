Ava Raine Named Youngest G.M. In WWE As New NXT G.M.

Two familiar faces had a “productive meeting” with the boss-man of WWE NXT on Tuesday night.

During this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, pro wrestling legend William Regal made his television return to the brand.

Regal, the former longtime NXT General Manager, emerged from Shawn Michaels’ locker room along with Ava Raine in a backstage segment on the show where he announced Ava Raine has been named the youngest G.M. in WWE as the new NXT G.M.

Check out the segment via the video embedded below courtesy of the official WWE NXT X account.

