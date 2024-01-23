1/19/24 AEW Rampage viewership

The viewership numbers are in for the January 19th edition of AEW Rampage on TNT.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 390,000 viewers and scored a 0.12 in the 18-49 key demographic. The viewership number is down from the January 12th episode, which pulled in 396,000 viewers. However, it remained steady in the key demo as the January 12th episode was also a 0.12. Rampage went head-to-head with the pre-game of the Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers NBA game on ESPN. That game ended up averaging 1.17 million viewers and aried until 12:51am EST.

Rampage featured Jeff Hardy battling Darby Allin in the main event, as well as Chris Jericho battling Matt Sydal in singles-action. Also in action was Penta El Zero Miedo, Kris Statlander, and Queen Aminata. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming.

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

