WWE RAW Results 1/22/24

The road to WWE Royal Rumble 2024 begins winding down tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw returns this evening on the USA Network at 8/7c from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, with the final three-hour red brand show leading up to the first WWE premium live event of the New Year of 2024.

On tap for the show is Seth Rollins addressing his future, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes go face-to-face, Imperium vs. New Day, Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest, The Miz vs. Dominik Mysterio, Chad Gable vs. Ivar and Ivy Nile vs. Valhalla.

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, January 22, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (1/22/2024)

Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned and refresh this page often for the latest WWE Monday Night Raw results from New Orleans, LA.

