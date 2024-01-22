WWE 2K24 announced with Cody, Bianca, and Rhea as cover Superstars

2K today announced the WWE 2K24 video game with three editions: The Standard Edition with Cody Rhodes on the cover, the Deluxe Edition with Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley on the cover, and the digital-only Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition.

The Standard Edition will come with the Nightmare Family Pack featuring the Dusty Rhodes (’76) + MyFACTION Card, Stardust, Undashing Cody Rhodes, “Superstar” Billy Graham, Mattel Cody Rhodes (Bruised) Playable Character and MyFACTION Card, and Pharoah Manager MyFACTION Card.

The Deluxe Edition will have the Nightmare Family Pack plus Season Pass (5x DLC), MyRISE Mega-Boost, SuperCharger, Rhea MyFACTION Evo Card, Bianca MyFACTION Evo Card, Rhea Alt Attire, and Bianca Alt Attire.

The WrestleMania Edition will have the Standard and Deluxe packs plus the Mania pack featuring Showcase Superstars Roster Unlock, WrestleMania 40 Arena, “Macho King” Randy Savage – WrestleMania 6, Rey Mysterio – WrestleMania 22, Triple H – WrestleMania 30, Charlotte Flair – WrestleMania 33, Rhea Ripley – WrestleMania 36, and 2-3 Gold MyFACTION cards of the above.

You can see the trailer below and can order at https://wwe.2k.com/2k24/ for a March 8 delivery.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

