Video shows Cody, Bianca, and Rhea getting surprised with 2K24 cover news

A video posted by WWE shows how Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley were surprised with the announcement of being cover Superstars for the WWE 2K24 video game.

All three were brought in to Los Angeles under the pretense that they were doing stuff for WWE 2K23 this past Summer. But then, a video of Triple H shows up on screen in front of them where The Game tells them that they’re not there for 2K23, but rather because they earned the right to be on the cover of the next video game.

“You truly all three of you embody what it means to be WWE Superstars,” Triple H tells them. “So from all of us, to you, thank you, and congratulations!”

All three were obviously very excited about the news and you couldn’t hide the happiness from their faces.

“We got got,” Cody said about the surprise.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

