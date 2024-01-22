Updated Lineup For Next Week’s WWE RAW

The lineup for the post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE Monday Night Raw continues to take shape.

During this week’s Royal Rumble “go-home” episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in New Orleans, LA., several matches and an appearance was announced for next week’s show.

Scheduled for the post-Royal Rumble edition of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network show from Tampa, FL. is DIY vs. The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships, as well as GUNTHER vs. Kofi Kingston for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Also scheduled for the show is “Big” Bronson Reed vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso in singles action.

CM Punk has also been added to the official advertising for next week’s show at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL.

