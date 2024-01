Update on former Sanity Member Killian Dane

According to PWInsider. Former Sanity Member Killian Dane (Damo) made his TNA debut at yesterday’s tapings in Florida.

Killian Dane was definitely remembered within WWE for his time alongside Alexander Wolfe, Killian Dain , Eric Young , Nikki Cross under the faction (Sanity)

His real life wife Nikki Cross real name (Nicola Glencross) is still currently signed with WWE.

