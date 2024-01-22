Raw preview

The Royal Rumble go-home episode of Monday Night Raw is tonight and will feature two interesting segments, one of which might have big implications. WWE World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins is injured and his status heading into WrestleMania is unknown. Rollins will be kicking off the show to address his injury and the title situation.

Also, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk will come face-to-face for the first time since their return as both are looking into winning the Royal Rumble and headline WrestleMania.

Plus, Drew McIntyre takes on Señor Money in the Bank Damian Priest, The Miz battles Dominik Mysterio, Ivy Nile takes on Valhalla, and Ivar goes against Chad Gable. Raw will have no opposition from Monday Night Football starting tonight so the audience is expected to get a bump from this week.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

