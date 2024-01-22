Notes on Cody Rhodes and Chris Jericho

— Cody Rhodes (via SI) “If I haven’t finished the story by WWE 2K25, don’t bring me back for the commercial, don’t put me on the cover, don’t put me anywhere near it. I won’t deserve it.”

– Another trademark has been secured by Chris Jericho, who filed an application for “Seek and Destroy” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The filing, made on January 16 by Michael E. Dockins on behalf of Chris Irvine, Inc, covers the use of the term for entertainment purposes. Here is the description:

Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes

