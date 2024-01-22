Logan Paul training in Puerto Rico, match announced for AEW Dynamite

– According to PWInsider Elite, WWE United States Champion Logan Paul has been training with Cameron Grimes in Puerto Rico this past week. Grimes is reportedly helping the champion get ready for his Royal Rumble title defense against Kevin Owens.

– One week after losing the ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championships to Bullet Club Gold, The Mogul Embassy will challenge The Accalimed and Daddy Ass for the AEW World Trios titles Wednesday on Dynamite.

